WhatsApp to offer date option to search older chats

WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app on both iOS and Android platform and even on PCs too, people are increasingly relying on it for text-based communication for both personal and work purposes. However, it is lately facing stiff competition from Telegram and Signal.

Staying on top is a tough job, so Meta-owned has its tasks cut out to widen the lead. It has introduced new features such as disappearing messages, the option to transfer big files as large as 2GB, and more.

Now, in a bid to further improve user experience, WhatsApp has begun testing the date options to search old messages.

The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows a calendar at the bottom of the chat window on the left, just above the keyboard. Once you tap on it, a scroll bar opens for you to select days, months, and years.



WhatsApp testing date option to search old chats. Credit: WABetaInfo



This is a much-needed feature that will definitely help save a lot of time when looking for messages exchanged or multimedia content shared several months ago.

In a related development, WhatsApp is also testing an editing option for the Desktop app. This way users can correct the wrongly spelled words while chatting with a person.

