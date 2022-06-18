World Yoga Day 2022: Top 5 wellness apps for iPhone, Apple Watch users

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21 to mark the ancient practice of improving mental wellness and physical fitness of the human body.

Yoga is more important today than ever before as the world slowly limps back to normal from the untimely once-in-a-century Covid-19 pandemic. Due to long lockdowns, people and children have been working and studying at home for close to two years.

Most of them have developed a passive lifestyle of spending more time on computers and TV for work and keeping themselves entertained and there are very few physical workouts. If continued this way, it may lead to early onset of cardio and diabetes-like disease and also face mental stress due to long hours of monotonous work from home lifestyle.

It's high time, people start focusing on improving physical fitness and managing stress. Here are some of the most recommended apps that support both Apple iPhones and Watches to help you get back in shape faster.

Prayoga

It is developed by Bengaluru-based company Parjanya. It is one of the most advanced and feature-rich yoga training applications on the Apple App Store. It shows details on each Yoga asana (pose) and how beneficial it will be, and who should do it. Furthermore, there is a list of routines as short as 20 minutes to longer than 60 minutes per day for five days of the week. There are further custom routines that are best suited to do in the morning or in the evening. Depending on the people's convenience, they have a lot of options to choose from and incorporate the routine into their daily life.

Even the Apple Watch gets synced with the app and helps in keeping track of the timings of the Yoga pose and also helps in controlling meditation music and other tasks.



Prayoga app on Apple App Store (screen-grab)​​​​​



The most notable aspect of Prayoga is that it offers camera-based body tracking and animated 3D models.

Users can place the iPhone on a stable platform to record their Yoga workout. With the help of the integrated LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) sensor of the iPhone (12 and 13 series) and the app's algorithm, Prayoga will understand the user's body pose, and offer precise feedback and also with 3D animation videos, subscribers will be able to finetune their yoga pose.

Daily Yoga: Fitness+Meditation

It offers beginner-friendly yoga classes that are easy to learn and perform. It also provides different courses for weight loss.



Daily Yoga: Fitness+Meditation on Apple App Store (screen-grab)



There are easy and efficient full-body yoga exercises that can help users get visible results in a few days. From beginners to advanced, the class of difficulty levels makes it possible to practice step by step to achieve your goals.

Wysa

Wysa's AI-based bot is advanced enough to read the user's depression level and read out relaxing words to calm them with empathy.



Wysa app on Apple App Store (screen-grab)



Wysa's AI bot suggestions are research-backed, widely used techniques of CBT (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy) and DBT (Dialectical Behaviour Therapy), the company claims. It also uses Yoga and meditation techniques to manage stress, anxiety, sleep, loss, and a whole range of other mental health and wellness needs.

Asana Rebel: Get in Shape

It offers multiple exercises to help users lose weight or build strength, from high-intensity workouts to moving meditations.



Asana Rebel: Get in Shape on Apple App Store (screen-grab)



It even offers five-minute workouts, and users can stay up to date by reading articles, track their progress with daily challenges, and get up to date with fun quizzes.

Urban : Sleep & Meditation

The app offers guided mindfulness, daily motivation, guided sleep meditations, and coaching by world-renowned experts.



Urban- Sleep and Meditation app on Apple App Store (screen-grab)



It promises to help people get better sleep and be their best self whether he/she has 5 minutes in the morning, 20 minutes during the commute or need to fall asleep quickly.

