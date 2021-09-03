Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime, EarBuds 3 Pro launched in India

Xiaomi on Friday (September 3) unveiled the new line of Redmi 10 Prime along with the EarBuds 3 Pro in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime features an EVOL design language with a smooth finish on the back.

It sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) IPS LCD screen with 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is protected with the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield and also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Infrared Blaster, and triple slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD).

Inside, 12nm class MediaTek Helio octa-core with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 4GB/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB/128GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable), Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 OS and a 6,000mAh battery with 22.5W charger in-box.

The Redmi 10 Prime boasts quad-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) + 8MP(f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor + 2MP macro + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, it features 8MP (f/2.0) snapper.



The new Redmi 10 Prime series. Credit:Xiaomi



The new Xiaomi phone will be available in three colours--Phantom Black, Astral White, and Bifrost Blue. It comes in two variants-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage & 6GB RAM + 128GB storage--for Rs 12,499 and Rs 14,499. It will be available for sale on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio stores from September 7 onwards.

Xiaomi's new Earbuds 3 Pro comes lightweight compact form factor design with a glossy finish. Each earbud weighs just 4.6g.

It houses a dynamic driver and balanced armature driver, both of which promise to provide the enhanced bass and the perfect midrange sound for an unbeatable experience.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro features the Qualcomm QCC3040 Chipset with aptX Adaptive Audio Codec. The dual-driver setup comes paired with the Qualcomm aptX adaptive audio codec for a high output music experience with minimal distortion. Qualcomm aptX adaptive is designed to deliver HD audio wirelessly over Bluetooth with an adaptive bit rate that adjusts automatically to provide seamless glitch-free audio at all moments.



The new Earpods 3 Pro. Credit: Xiaomi



It supports the advanced Bluetooth 5.2 technology for high-definition wireless audio, faster pairing, and stable connectivity along with wider compatibility. It has a low latency mode which brings the wireless latency to 86ms, reducing audio lag while gaming or streaming. For MIUI users, an automatic pop-up on the phone notifies them when the earbuds are out of the case and helps in quick pairing and connection. It also shows the battery levels of each bud and the case for a quick glance.

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro offers up to seven hours of use on a single charge and gets up to 30 hours of total playback time. With a 600mAh battery, the case supports Type-C fast charging and can quickly charge the case in around three hours and earbuds in about 1.5 hours.

It comes in three colours-- Pink, White, and Blue. It costs Rs 2,999 and will be available for sale on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio stores from September 9 onwards.

