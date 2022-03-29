Xiaomi teaser hints at brand-new Android tablet coming to India

After topping the Indian smartphone market, it expanded successfully to smart TVs, smart wearables; but, for reasons unknown, the Chinese company never really tried to tap the potential of the tablet segment.

Currently, Samsung and Apple dominate the lucrative tablet business and reportedly made a good fortune during the Covid-19 pandemic, as online classes became the norm around the country.

Now, Xiaomi, though a bit late to the party, has posted a teaser hinting at the imminent launch of the new tablet. It has even opened a webpage with a countdown but does not mention any details of the tablet.

However, rumour has it that Xiaomi may launch the affordable Mi Pad 5 series. The latter actually made its global debut way back in September 2021 in China and in India, it will be retailed as Xiaomi Pad 5. It should be noted that the company let go of the 'Mi' branding with Xiaomi 11 series phones in late 2021.

Xiaomi Pad 5 is said to come with 11-inch WQXGA(2560 x 1600p) LCD display with support 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate.



Xiaomi Pad 5 series tablet. Credit: Xiaomi



Inside, it is expected to feature a 7nm class 2.96GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset with Adreno 640 GPU, Android 11-based MIUI 13 OS, 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, main 13MP on the back, an 8MP sensor on the front and an 8,720mAh battery with 33W charger support. It can power up the device from zero to 100 per cent in around 90 minutes.

Depending on the RAM + storage configuration, Xiaomi Pad 5 is expected to price around Rs 23,000 and Rs 28,000.

Xiaomi is slated to reveal more details on the new tablet on April 1. No, it is unlikely to be an April fool's day prank. The new device is coming.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.