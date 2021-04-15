Tencent aims to raise $4 billion in bond deal: Sources

Reuters
Reuters,
  Apr 15 2021
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 10:09 ist
The company intends to use proceeds from capital raisings for general corporate purposes. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Chinese internet and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd plans to raise up to $4 billion in a bond launched on Thursday, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The deal has been launched with 10-, 20-, 30- and 40-year tranches, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

The deal sheet did not specify an exact figure but sources said the company was targeting to raise $4 billion from the issue, which would be its second major fundraising deal in a year.

Tencent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company has approval from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) to raise up to $4.15 billion, one of the sources added.

The sources could not be named as the information has not yet been made public.

Read: Tencent-backed Waterdrop faces pushback on IPO from Chinese regulators

Tencent raised $6 billion in May last year and issued 40-year debt for the first time.

The company intends to use proceeds from capital raisings for general corporate purposes.

Price guidance for the 10-year tranche is around US 10-year Treasuries plus 165 basis points and the 20-year at US 20-year Treasuries plus 175 basis points, according to the term sheet.

Price guidance for the 30- and 40-year tranches has been set at 185 basis points and 195 basis points, respectively, against the long term benchmark rate, the sheet showed.

Final terms and pricing are due to be set for the Hong Kong listed Tencent later on Thursday during US trading hours, the two sources said. 

