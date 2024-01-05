Toy exports surge, import dips on Make-in-India push

New Delhi: A number of measures like ensuring zero-duty market access for domestically manufactured toys in countries like the UAE and Australia and integration of the Indian toys industry into the global value chain have helped boost the export of toys from India, DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Thursday.

India's toys exports surged by 239 per cent to $326 million in 2022-23 from $96 million recorded in 2014-15. During this period the country's import of toys declined by 52 per cent. It dipped from $332 million in 2014-15 to $159 million in 2022-23.

The country has become a net exporter of toys and targets to become a viable alternative to China and Vietnam that dominate the global toys business.