UDAN scheme to continue for another 10 years: Aviation Minister

Bengaluru: The government plans to extend the regional connectivity Scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) for 10 years beyond its current end date in 2027, the civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, informed on Monday.

Speaking at an event organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), he projected that India will operate 350 to 400 airports in the coming 20 to 25 years. Highlighting the potential of the Asia-Pacific region, he noted that it is expected to become the world's largest aviation market by 2035, with 3.5 billion passengers annually.

Naidu also said that efforts are on to ensure that 1% of SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) is blended with jet fuel for international commercial flights by 2027 and then increase the SAF quantum to 2% by 2028, 5% by 2030.