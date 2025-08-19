Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

US-based gaming platform Skillz launches 2nd global hub in Bengaluru

India is a key market for the company's Skillz Developer Accelerator, a $75 million initiative, launched to support emerging mobile game developers and studios building innovative, skill-based titles.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 11:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 11:30 IST
gamingMobile Games

Follow us on :

Follow Us