Uday Shankar takes over as Ficci President

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 14 2020, 17:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 17:24 ist
Uday Shankar. Credit: PTI file photo.

Media executive Uday Shankar has taken over as Ficci President for 2020-2021, the industry body said on Monday. 

Currently, Shankar is President, The Walt Disney Company APAC & Chairman, Star & Disney India. He has taken over from Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group.

The Walt Disney Company had recently said Shankar will step down as President of its Asia Pacific business and Chairman of Star and Disney India with effect from December 31, 2020.

Besides, Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman, and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Limited; President, Unilever South Asia and Member, Unilever Leadership Executive, has been elevated as the Senior Vice President of Ficci.

Subhrakant Panda, Managing Director, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd has joined Ficci leadership as Vice President, the chamber stated. 

“I congratulate my predecessor Dr Sangita Reddy for her tremendous work in tough times during the last one year and assure our members that bringing industry back to normal will be a relentless pursuit during my tenure as Ficci President," Shankar said. 

He added that Ficci will play a lead role in providing inputs to the government and implementing the steps to regain the growth momentum and reach to a 8-10 per cent GDP growth trajectory quickly.

FICCI
industry

