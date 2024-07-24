Union Budget 2024 | Boost for naukri, Nitish, Naidu

The Budget stuck to the fiscal consolidation roadmap, with the FM improving the fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal year to 4.9 per cent of GDP from 5.1 per cent announced in the interim Budget in February. “The fiscal consolidation path announced by me in 2021 has served our economy very well, and we aim to reach a deficit below 4.5 per cent next year,” she said, adding that from 2026-27, she would try to keep government debt on a declining path as percentage of GDP. New 109 high-yielding and climate-resilient varieties of 32 field and horticulture crops will be released for cultivation, and a comprehensive review of the agriculture research setup would be undertaken to focus on raising productivity and developing climate-resilient crops.