Budget 2022 | What is Public Account?

Budget 2022 | What is Public Account?

The Budget will be presented on February 1, 2022, and this will be the fourth budget by Nirmala Sitharaman

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 25 2022, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 22:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

With the Union Budget 2022 less than a week away, people, industries and markets are expecting some key announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Budget will be presented on February 1, 2022, and this will be the fourth budget by Nirmala Sitharaman. 

To understand the government’s expenditure for the year, there are certain key terms and financial indicators like Public Accounts that need to be understood.

What is a Public Account?

Public Account of India refers to those transactions in which the Government is merely a banker.

The fund was constituted under Article 266 (2) of the Constitution.

What does a Public Account comrise of?

Provident Funds, Small Savings collections, the income of Government set apart for expenditure on specific objects such as road development, primary education, other Reserve/Special Funds among other things. 

Parliamentary Authorisation 

Since these funds do not belong to the government, no parliamentary authorisation is required for withdrawal and they have to be paid back to the depositors. 

But that isn't the case with money that is allocated from the Consolidated Fund for specific objectives or projects and transferred to the Public Account. The expenditure amount on the specific object has to then go through a vote of the Parliament before its withdrawal from the Public Account. 
 

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

budget 2022
Union Budget 2022
Union Budget
Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget FAQs

What's Brewing

Thailand first in Asia to decriminalise marijuana

Thailand first in Asia to decriminalise marijuana

Beijing Games: Hugs discouraged but condoms available

Beijing Games: Hugs discouraged but condoms available

Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates

Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

When social media is a full-time job

When social media is a full-time job

 