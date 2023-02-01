Budget 2023: How many times Nirmala Sitharaman said 'Amrit Kaal'

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023, she started by saying, "This is the first Budget in 'Amrit Kaal'."

The term Amrit Kaal - which has its roots in the Vedic period - is used to signify an auspicious time during which new work can be started. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised the first Budget of Amrit Kaal as one which lays the foundation of a developed India, first used the term in 2021 during the 75th Independence Day celebrations, at which time he laid down the roadmap for the nation for the next 25 years.

Despite the Budget having garnered criticism from the Opposition, with AAP saying it is 'Amrit Kaal' for Modi and not commoners, the FM did not shy away from using the term numerous times throughout. The phrase 'Amrit Kaal' appeared in Sitharaman's speech a total of eight times.

The first time was when she began presenting the Budget. Then, when sharing the vision for an inclusive economy, the phrase 'Amrit Kaal' came up again.

"Our vision for the 'Amrit Kaal' includes a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy with strong public finances, and a robust financial sector," the FM said, adding, "To service these focus areas in our journey to India@100, we believe that the following four opportunities can be transformative during 'Amrit Kaal'."

Sitharaman again used the term when pointing out the seven priorities of the Budget. "The Budget adopts the following seven priorities. They complement each other and act as the ‘Saptarishi’ guiding us through the 'Amrit Kaal'."

While speaking on the harmonized master list for infrastructure, the FM said "The Harmonized Master List of Infrastructure will be reviewed by an expert committee for recommending the classification and financing framework suitable for 'Amrit Kaal'." Again, while speaking of the financial sector regulations, Sitharaman noted "To meet the needs of Amrit Kaal and to facilitate optimum regulation in the financial sector, public consultation, as necessary and feasible, will be brought to the process of regulation-making and issuing subsidiary directions."

When speaking of MSMEs and professionals, Sitharaman said that cooperation is a value to be cherished, explaining "In realizing our Prime Minister’s goal of 'Sahkar se Samriddhi', and his resolve to 'connect the spirit of cooperation with the spirit of Amrit Kaal', in addition to the measures proposed in Part A, I have a slew of proposals for the co-operative sector."