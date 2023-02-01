Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman dons Karnataka's Ilkal saree with kasuti design

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wore the famous Ilkal saree with intricate kasuti threadwork while presenting the Union Budget 2023-24. The saree was designed in Dharwad. Kasuti is a traditional embroidery unique to Navalagund in Dharwad.

The kasuti motifs used in the saree include temple designs, lotus flower, rath, palanquins and peacock. This saree was designed by Kasuti expert Arati Hiremath of Narayanpur in Dharwad.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi had informed Nirmala Sitharaman about the uniqueness of the Ilkal saree and kasuti embroidery at an event a few months ago.

The Dharwad District administration placed an order for two sarees in January - a red saree and a blue one, said Arati.

While we wanted to present the sarees to the Finance Minister, impressed with the traditional motifs used in kasuti, she purchased both, including the one she wore today, Dharwad DC Gurudatta Hegde said.