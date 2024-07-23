Home
Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman's choice of sarees through the years

As Nirmala Sitharaman scripts history by presenting her seventh consecutive Budget, let's take a look at her saree choices on Budget Day over the years.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 July 2024, 06:48 IST

Union Budget 2024-25: Nirmala Sitharaman opted for an elegant beige saree with purple borders, complemented by a matching purple blouse.

Credit: PTI

Interim Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was seen a blue tussar silk saree featuring kantha embroidery, a traditional craft of West Bengal.

Credit: PTI

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister opted for a vibrant red silk saree featuring black temple motif borders that highlighted Kasuti embroidery from Karnataka's Dharwad region.

Credit: PTI

Union Budget 2022-23: The Finance Minister continued to promote regional craftsmanship and art by donning a maroon Bomkai saree. The brown saree with maroon and golden borders pays tribute to Odisha's handloom heritage.

Credit: PTI

Union Budget 2021-22: For her third Budget presentation, FM Sitharaman chose a red and white Pochampally saree, signalling her support for local artisans and Indian weaving communities.

Credit: PTI

Union Budget 2020-21: Symbolising hope and prosperity amid the Covid-19 Pandemic, FM Sitharaman presented her second Budget in a yellow silk saree.

Credit: PTI

Union Budget 2019-20: Nirmala Sitharaman presented her first budget session in a pink Mangalgiri silk saree adorned with gold borders.

Credit: PTI

Published 23 July 2024, 06:48 IST
