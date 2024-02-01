Budget allocation for rural development ministry up by 12%

However, the revised estimate shows the expenditure on the scheme in the last financial year was Rs 86,000 crore, same as the allocation made for the coming fiscal.

In 2022-23, the government had allocated Rs 73,000 crore for the scheme, while the actual expenditure, according to that year's budget document, was Rs 90,805 crore.

In 2021-22, Rs 73,000 crore was allocated to the scheme under the rural development ministry, while Rs 98,467.85 crore was the actual expenditure. In 2020-21, Rs 1.11 lakh crore was spent on the scheme, according to budget documents.