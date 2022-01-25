Budget archive: Union Budget 2020 at a glance

The second Union Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman in 2020 a month before the Covid-19 pandemic set in focused on boosting the purchasing power of the common man as they brought the Narendra Modi government back to power in 2019 with an even bigger mandate than 2014.

The defence budget was increased to Rs. 3.37 lakh crore for 2020-21 against last year’s Rs. 3.18 lakh crore. Around 70 of more than 100 income tax deductions and exemptions were removed to simplify the tax system and lower tax rates.

