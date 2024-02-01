JOIN US
LIVE
Union Budget 2024 Live: FM to present the Budget at 11:00 am today

Hello Readers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget today in the Lok Sabha. Track all the latest updates on budget only with us on DH!
Last Updated 01 February 2024, 01:02 IST

01:0201 Feb 2024

Given that we are just months away from the Lok Sabha elections, this will be an interim budget, to lay down the government’s expenditure priorities for the April-June 2024 quarter.

01:0201 Feb 2024

Union Budget 2024—an interim Budget—will be the sixth budget of the Finance Minister. A detailed Budget will be presented by the government that comes to power after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

To watch the live streaming to the budget speech, one can tune in to Sansad TV (Parliament channel of India) or DD News.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also be broadcasting the budget speech online on its YouTube channel and website.

X (formerly known as Twitter) platforms can also be followed for live budget speech or updates.

Follow our detailed coverage of the Union Budget 2024 right here.

(Published 01 February 2024, 01:02 IST)
