Union Budget 2024 Live: FM to present the Budget at 11:00 am today

Hello Readers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget today in the Lok Sabha. Track all the latest updates on budget only with us on DH!
To watch the live streaming to the budget speech, one can tune in to Sansad TV (Parliament channel of India) or DD News.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also be broadcasting the budget speech online on its YouTube channel and website.
X (formerly known as Twitter) platforms can also be followed for live budget speech or updates.
Follow our detailed coverage of the Union Budget 2024 right here.