Budget Session Live: Stormy session likely in both Houses as Oppn ups ante against Centre over Adani issue

CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem gives notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 67 opposing the introduction of the Private Member Bill- 'The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Repeal Bill, 2022' by Harnath Singh Yadav listed for introduction today
10:04
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "the issue of fraud in investment by LIC, SBI, Public Sector Banks and Other Financial Institutions losing market value."
CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha Under rule 267 to demand discussion on "A high-level inquiry is essential on the allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research against the Adani group."
10:03
We had given notices yesterday but no discussion was done: Kharge ahead of Budget session
A meeting of floor leaders of Opposition parties has been called on how to move ahead. We will discuss our further actions in the meeting. We had given notices yesterday but no discussion was done: LoP Mallikarjun Kharge on meeting to chalk out strategy amid row over Adani stocks pic.twitter.com/AmNBY2CxEx
BRS MP K Keshava Rao gives Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises
09:32
Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha
Shiv Sena MP (Uddhav Thackeray faction) Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the matter of "urgent public importance in light of reported incidents of overexposure of holdings of LIC, SBI, etc."
09:32
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Parliament
#WATCH | Union Budget 2023: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Parliament.
FM will brief all BJP MPs on the Budget, in Parliament; all Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs are expected to be present. pic.twitter.com/ZQIm8q4TAI
Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha calls a meeting of Opposition party floor leaders at 10 am in his parliament office to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House
08:12
Oppn parties seek Parliament debate, JPC on Adani stock rout; force adjournments in LS, RS
Opposition parties Thursday sought a debate in Parliament and a probe by a joint committee into the fraud-allegation-triggered rout in Adani group company stocks, forcing adjournment of proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the pre-lunch session.
The Congress, Shiv Sena, the Left, Aam Aadmi Party and other opposition parties tried to raise in both Houses of Parliament the issue of allegations levelled by a US short seller against the Adani group and the subsequent mayhem on company stocks but were disallowed by the chair.
08:11
Over 5K LPG cylinders related accidents since 2017-18
Over 5,000 LPG cylinder related accidents occurred in different parts of the country during the year 2017-18 till December 2022.
According to the information provided by the Ministry of Petroleum in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, a total of 1,151 LPG related accidents took place in the year 2017-18; 983 in the year 2018-19; 825 in the year 2019-20; 1019 in 2020-21 and 606 in the year 2021-22.
08:10
Adani stock rout: Gehlot says future of employees cannot be left to mercy of share market, raises pitch for old pension scheme
Referring to the rout in Adani group stocks, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the future of government employees cannot be left to the mercy of the share market and added his government reintroduced the old pension scheme as funds under the new scheme were invested in shares.
The chief minister said the old pension scheme (OPS) should be reintroduced in the entire country.
He said the Centre should return the funds of the state government employees deposited in the new pension scheme (NPS), else the state government will move the Supreme Court.
