Learning Disability Week: Leap & swim, float & fly

The mechanistic nature of our teaching methods reduces learning environments to race tracks where all machines must shine. Where is the room for the alive, differing, colourful beings that children are? What about those who also want to learn to climb, but slowly? It seems to me that what our world needs more than ever is parents and educators who hold lightly the importance of their own roles and who can learn to follow a child’s pace. Rather than wanting to direct how that pace is set, what our beautifully different children can benefit from is paying attention to what their pace looks and feels like and us learning how to honour it best.