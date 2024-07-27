Centre mulls idea to allow home loans for non-salaried individuals based on digital payments history: Report

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the first budget of the Modi 3.0 government on July 23. After the recently concluded budget session, the Finance Ministry has initiated a process to provide home loans for those whose 'creditworthiness' cannot be determined.

A report by The Indian Express suggests that people other than taxpayers or salaried employees can avail home loans based on their digital footprints.

This comes in the wake of the Centre's proposal of a new credit assessment model of MSMEs (Micro, Small, Medium enterprises), which will be different from the current model, which takes MSME balance sheets and account statements into consideration before granting any loan.

Here too, banks will focus on the digital payments' footprint of a company before giving them loans.