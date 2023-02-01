Clovia founder believes Budget should include incentives to empower of women entrepreneurs

Neha Kant, Founder and CRO, Clovia
“We expect the Union Budget to include incentives to enable empowerment of women entrepreneurs in tier 2, 3, 4 geographies (including the ones who may be running small enterprises from their homes) to become self-reliant and further scale their enterprise. This is in line with Clovia's Partnership Program wherein we are already assisting buddy entrepreneurs to build their technical expertise, develop products and create sustainable revenue streams for themselves. Policies and relief measures to assist domestic manufacturers like us in developing a strong homegrown brand would also help boost the retail landscape."
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Adani vs Hindenburg: 'IndiaStandsWithAdani' trends
Last of the 1st jumbo jets: Boeing to deliver last 747
Bihar to get transgender-run menstrual cup making unit
In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral
Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut
You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth
DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...