'Budget should empower of women entrepreneurs'

Clovia founder believes Budget should include incentives to empower of women entrepreneurs

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2023, 01:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 01:28 ist
Neha Kant, Founder and CRO, Clovia.

Neha Kant, Founder and CRO, Clovia

“We expect the Union Budget to include incentives to enable empowerment of women entrepreneurs in tier 2, 3, 4 geographies (including the ones who may be running small enterprises from their homes) to become self-reliant and further scale their enterprise. This is in line with Clovia's Partnership Program wherein we are already assisting buddy entrepreneurs to build their technical expertise, develop products and create sustainable revenue streams for themselves. Policies and relief measures to assist domestic manufacturers like us in developing a strong homegrown brand would also help boost the retail landscape."

Union Budget 2023
