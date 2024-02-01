Delhi allocated Rs 1,168 crore in budget; AAP govt says 'step-motherly' treatment by Centre

Delhi Finance Minister and AAP leader Atishi alleged that this budget has once again proved that the BJP-led central government is actually a government of hollow promises and 'step-motherly' treatment has been meted out to Delhi.

'Delhi has a share of Rs 15,000 crore in central taxes but it has only been allocated Rs 1,100 crore by the Centre. Like every time, we have been given step-motherly treatment. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has not been given a single penny,' she said while talking to PTI-Video.