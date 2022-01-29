DH Radio | Budget decoded: What is Finance Bill?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 29 2022, 19:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 19:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

This is Budget Explained from DH Radio. Answering your frequently asked questions on Union Budget 2022. In this episode, we explore the concept of Finance Bill and what it entails. The Finance Bill helps the government insert amendments with all the proposed changes into all those laws concerned, without having to bring out a separate amendment for each of those Acts.

Tune in to know more.

