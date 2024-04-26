JOIN US
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: 5 batters to watch out for

Here we list five batters who bring a mix of experience, skill, and flair to the IPL, making them exciting to watch.
Last Updated 26 April 2024, 06:12 IST

A young and explosive batsman, Rinku Singh has shown immense potential and is one of the star batters in KKR's batting lineup.

Credit: Instagram/@rinkukumar12

A game-changer with the bat, Ashutosh Sharma can change the course of the game with his destructive gameplay.

Credit: PTI

Phil Salt is a talented wicketkeeper-batsman and is known for his stylish strokeplay.

Credit: PTI

A hard-hitting batter, Shashank Singh is capable of scoring big runs and can turn the game's favour at any point.

Credit: PTI

Shreyas Iyer’s calm demeanour and ability to anchor the innings make him one of the star batters in today's game.

Credit: PTI

(Published 26 April 2024, 06:12 IST)
