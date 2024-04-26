IPL 2024 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: 5 batters to watch out for

A young and explosive batsman, Rinku Singh has shown immense potential and is one of the star batters in KKR's batting lineup.
A game-changer with the bat, Ashutosh Sharma can change the course of the game with his destructive gameplay.
Phil Salt is a talented wicketkeeper-batsman and is known for his stylish strokeplay.
A hard-hitting batter, Shashank Singh is capable of scoring big runs and can turn the game's favour at any point.
Shreyas Iyer’s calm demeanour and ability to anchor the innings make him one of the star batters in today's game.
