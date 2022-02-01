Digital Rupee to be issued by RBI in 2022-23: FM Sitharaman

Digital Rupee to be issued by RBI in 2022-23: FM

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 01 2022, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 12:12 ist
Digital currency will boost digital economy, Sitharaman said. Credit: DH Illustration

Enabled by blockchain technology, Digital Rupee will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India in 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Union Budget speech on Tuesday. 

Digital currency will boost digital economy, Sitharaman said. 

More to follow...

Blockchain
Rupee
RBI
Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget 2022
budget 2022

