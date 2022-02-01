Digital Rupee to be issued by RBI in 2022-23: FM Sitharaman

Enabled by blockchain technology, Digital Rupee will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India in 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Union Budget speech on Tuesday.
Digital currency will boost digital economy, Sitharaman said.
More to follow...
Check out the latest DH videos on Union Budget here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Survey pegs growth, with conditions attached
In Pics | Richest political parties in India
What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?
Sreejesh bags World Games Athlete of the Year Award
New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection
Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election
Can UN do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine?
How India's disinvestment policy has evolved