Economic growth expected at 9.2% during current fiscal: FM

She also said virtuous cycle of investment is expected to revive on account of capex and crowd in private investment

  Feb 01 2022
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022 at Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday, February 01, 2022. Credit: IANS Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the country's economic growth is expected at 9.2 per cent in the current financial year, on the back of a sharp rebound in the economy.

She also said virtuous cycle of investment is expected to revive on account of capex (capital expenditure) and crowd in private investment.

"Government focus since 2014 is on poor and marginalised. The government strives to provide necessary ecosystem to middle class," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech 2022-23. 

