Economic Survey 2022-23: Read full text here

The survey said India's economy to grow 6.5% in 2023-24, compared to 7% this fiscal and 8.7% in 2021-22

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 31 2023, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 14:37 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled the Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament.

The survey said India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24, compared to 7 per cent this fiscal and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22. GDP in nominal terms to be 11 per cent in the next fiscal.

Track live updates of Budget Session in Parliament here

The survey highlighted that the Economy has nearly "recouped" what was lost, "renewed" what had paused, and "renerengised" what had slowed during the pandemic and since the conflict in Europe.

Read the full text of the document below:

 

