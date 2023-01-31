Economic Survey 2022-23: Read full text here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled the Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament.

The survey said India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24, compared to 7 per cent this fiscal and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22. GDP in nominal terms to be 11 per cent in the next fiscal.

The survey highlighted that the Economy has nearly "recouped" what was lost, "renewed" what had paused, and "renerengised" what had slowed during the pandemic and since the conflict in Europe.

Read the full text of the document below: