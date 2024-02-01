FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents her shortest budget speech ever

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the Interim Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The Finance Minister presented the budget in a speech which went on for 59 minutes 15 seconds, making it her shortest-ever Budget speech.

In her first Budget speech for the year 2019-2020, Sitharaman spoke for 2 hours and 17 minutes and during the 2020 Union Budget, her presentation commenced at 11 am and extended until 1:40 pm on February 1. She spoke for two hours and 42 minutes.

She had to cut short her speech due to health concerns with only two pages remaining. The rest of the Budget was read out by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

In the year 2022, Sitharaman spoke for a total of one and a half hours.