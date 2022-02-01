Govt expects 27% lower dividend from RBI and banks

Govt expects 27% lower dividend at Rs 74,000 crore from RBI and banks in FY'23

During the current financial year alone, the RBI has paid a dividend of Rs 99,122 crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2022, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 17:14 ist
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The government is expecting a 27 per cent lower dividend at Rs 73,948 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and public sector banks and financial institutions in 2022-23.

In absolute term, this is nearly 27,400 crore lower than the Revised Estimates (RE) of Rs 1,01,353 crore under the head of dividend or surplus of Reserve Bank, nationalised banks & financial institutions during the current fiscal.

Budget 2022 Live on DH

During the current financial year alone, the RBI has paid a dividend of Rs 99,122 crore. This dividend payout was for the financial year 2020-21 paid in May last year.

As per the Budget document, dividends from public sector enterprises and other investments have also been pegged lower at Rs 40,000 crore as against RE of Rs 46,000 crore.

Total dividend collection of the next financial year would be Rs 1,31,948 crore as against the RE of Rs 1,68,247 crore, as per the RE of 2021-22.

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Reserve Bank of India
RBI
Union Budget 2022
budget session

What's Brewing

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

 