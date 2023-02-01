Govt to bring National Data Governance policy: FM

Govt to bring National Data Governance policy, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The FM said the policy will simplify the KYC process while anonymising individual data

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2023, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 12:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The government will bring a National Data Governance policy, which will simplify the KYC process while anonymising individual data, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Presenting the Union Budget 2023-24, Sitharaman said three centres of excellence for artificial intelligence would be set up in top educational institutions.

The government would also create Urban Infrastructure Development Fund on the lines of Rural Infrastructure Development Fund to be managed by NHB (National Housing Bank).

The finance minister also said to enhance ease of doing business, more than 39,000 compliances have been reduced and over 3,400 legal provisions decriminalised.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Union Budget 2023
Data protection
KYC
India News

What's Brewing

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

Clickbait or creativity? The art world wrestles with AI

Clickbait or creativity? The art world wrestles with AI

ChatGPT owner launches tool to detect AI-generated text

ChatGPT owner launches tool to detect AI-generated text

How cash transfers evolved over generations

How cash transfers evolved over generations

 