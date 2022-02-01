Digital assets, crypto, NFT incomes to be taxed at 30%

Income from digital assets, NFTs and virtual digital assets to be taxed at 30%

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2022, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 12:51 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that any income from the transfer of digital assets will be taxed at 30 per cent. "This income cannot be set off against any other income by an individual," said Sitharaman.

More to follow...

Union Budget 2022
NFTs
cryptocurrency

