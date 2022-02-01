Income from digital assets, NFTs and virtual digital assets to be taxed at 30%

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that any income from the transfer of digital assets will be taxed at 30 per cent. "This income cannot be set off against any other income by an individual," said Sitharaman.
More to follow...
