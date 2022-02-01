Additional Rs 19,500 cr for solar manufacturing: FM

India to allocate additional Rs 19,500 crore for solar manufacturing

Reuters
Reuters, Chennai,
  • Feb 01 2022, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 12:47 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

India will allocate an additional Rs 19,500 crore ($2.62 billion) for production-linked incentives towards solar equipment manufacturing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her annual budget speech on Tuesday. 

India News
Union Budget 2022
Nirmala Sitharaman

