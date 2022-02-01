India to allocate additional Rs 19,500 crore for solar manufacturing

India will allocate an additional Rs 19,500 crore ($2.62 billion) for production-linked incentives towards solar equipment manufacturing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her annual budget speech on Tuesday.
