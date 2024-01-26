Industry seeks tax incentives, more funds to boost manufacturing, green tech, exports in Budget

New Delhi: Indian industry, including exporters on Thursday, asked the government to provide tax incentives for research and more funds for marketing activities in the Budget to boost manufacturing and the country's outbound shipments.

They also urged the government to consider developing a global shipping line in partnership with the private sector.

India's outward remittance on transport services is increasing with rising exports.

"We remitted over USD 80 billion as transport service charge in 2021. As the country moves towards the goal of USD 1 trillion, this will touch USD 200 billion by 2030," Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said, adding that the private sector may be engaged to develop the shipping lines.