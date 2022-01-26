Infographic | How markets reacted to Budgets in the past

Infographic | How markets reacted to Budgets in past

Last year, the markets cheered a growth-oriented Union Budget presented by FM Sitharaman

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 26 2022, 17:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 17:39 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Every year, when the incumbent Union Finance Minister presents the annual Budget for the forthcoming fiscal, the stock markets have reacted with varying degrees of volatility as investors try to make sense of all the announcements made and their implication for the next year. The benchmark indices -- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty -- have broadly reacted negatively to the Budget presentations since 2009. Last year, however, the markets cheered a growth-oriented Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

As India prepares for yet another Budget, here's a look back at how Sensex reacted to budgets in the past:

