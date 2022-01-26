Infographic | How markets reacted to Budgets in the past

Every year, when the incumbent Union Finance Minister presents the annual Budget for the forthcoming fiscal, the stock markets have reacted with varying degrees of volatility as investors try to make sense of all the announcements made and their implication for the next year. The benchmark indices -- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty -- have broadly reacted negatively to the Budget presentations since 2009. Last year, however, the markets cheered a growth-oriented Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

As India prepares for yet another Budget, here's a look back at how Sensex reacted to budgets in the past: