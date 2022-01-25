Interactive | Budget: Govt's expenditure in last 7 yrs

Interactive | Budget 2022: A look at government's expenditure in last 7 years

The Union Budget is likely to be a people-pleaser with infrastructure and developmental announcements focused on poll-bound states

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 25 2022, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 16:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on February 1.

As the nation is set to witness polls to five states later this year, the Union Budget is likely to be a people-pleaser with infrastructure and developmental announcements focused on poll-bound states apart from a spending push.

With pandemic-hit sectors awaiting allocations in the upcoming Budget, here's a look at the government's expenditure over the last seven years: 

Union Budget 2022
Nirmala Sitharaman
Economy
Budget Infographics

