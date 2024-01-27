Kashmiri Pandits urge Centre to increase relief, job opportunities in Budget session

Jammu: The displaced Kashmiri Pandits on Friday urged the Centre to increase their monthly relief amount and allocate a new employment package featuring 5,000 jobs in the Kashmir Valley during the upcoming Budget session.

A Kashmiri Pandit family, lacking any government employee as its member, currently receives "meagre" Rs 13,000 per month for sustenance without any enhancement during the last one decade. The families with government employees, however, do not receive such relief.

"I request the central government to keep a separate amount for the Kashmiri Pandit community in the forthcoming Budget. I will press for implementation of two things and will urge the Finance Ministry and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ji. There should be enhancement of relief amount to the community as early as possible in this Budget session," Head of Kashmiri Pandit Volunteers (KPV) Vikram Kaul told PTI.