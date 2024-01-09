Longest Union Budget speeches in India's history

With the tabling of the Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25 nearing, all eyes are on Nirmala Sitharaman who will present it in Parliament on February 1st.

As we count down to the date, take a look at the longest budget speeches ever delivered.

Nirmala Sitharaman

The longest budget speech to be ever presented was by the current Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has presented the budget five times thus far.

The 2020 Union Budget presented by Sitharaman is the longest budget speech in India's history. Her second Budget speech after acquiring the post, presented on February 1, 2020, started at 11 am and went on till 1:40 pm, a total of 2 hours and 42 minutes.