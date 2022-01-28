'Make it easy to list startups outside India'

DH Contributor
  Jan 28 2022, 23:11 ist
By Nilesh Patel, Co-Founder and CEO, Leadsquared,

The significant investment made by the Government of India has played a pivotal role in nurturing the startup ecosystem. Initiatives like Startup India & Make in India have accelerated the growth of the ecosystem and impacted almost every sector in India. And in turn, startups contribute to the Government mission of driving job creation across the skill spectrum. One ask from Budget 2022 will be to make it easy to list startups outside India; it will be huge.

