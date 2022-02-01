Twitter has a field day with FM's '#LollipopBudget'

Memes on '#LollipopBudget': Twitterati says nothing for middle class

#LollipopBudget is trending on Twitter with over 1,200 tweets in the last one hour

Shalu Chowrasia
Shalu Chowrasia, DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2022, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 17:45 ist

"Mereko toh aisa dhak dhak horela hai"

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2022-23 in the Parliament on Tuesday, the middle class had its 'dhak dhak' moment, sparking a hilarious meme fest across all social media platforms.

From the Modi government to chartered accountants, no one was spared by the Indian Twitterati who reviewed the budget from the point of view of the middle class. We bring to you some of the rib-tickling memes:

'Kya karu main mar jaun?', asks middle-class

'Not a scheme for middle-class'

Savings or just tears?

In her Budget Speech, Sitharaman has proposed a 30 per cent tax on income generated at the sale of any digital asset without any deductions, amid a growing proliferation of assets like Bitcoin even as the regulatory structure on them remains unclear.

UNION BUDGET 2022 SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

What's in it for crypto investors?

On another note, all CAs must be able to explain the budget to their relatives today. "Nahi toh, kya CA banega re tu?"

So, please, let the CAs make it easy for you...

But if someone asks you, you are free to say "It's not my expertise".

Meanwhile, #LollipopBudget is trending on Twitter with over 1,200 tweets in the last one hour, primarily by the handles of Congress leaders. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dubbed the budget as a "zero-sum budget", saying it has nothing for the salaried, middle class and the poor.

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget 2022
budget session
memes
India News

What's Brewing

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

 