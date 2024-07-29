Nirmala Sitharaman meets social media influencers to discuss Union Budget; netizens call it 'image correction'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called social media influencers from across Instagram, YouTube, and X to discuss their concerns regarding the Union Budget on July 28.
"Truly privileged to meet Hon FM @nsitharaman ji along with top SM influencers across Bharat, across platforms (Instagram, YouTube, X, etc) where she patiently heard our concerns, our suggestions & answered them frankly," Pallavi C T shared in a post o platform X.
Truly privileged to meet Hon FM @nsitharaman ji along with top SM influencers across Bharat, across platforms (Instagram, YouTube, X, etc) where she patiently heard our concerns, our suggestions & answered them frankly— PallaviCT (@pallavict) July 28, 2024
You could make out that even if today, she’s the second… pic.twitter.com/odBGrFNsyc
However, this meeting has gathered criticism on social media with netizens accusing the government of meeting only right-wing influencers. Pallavi C T is a co-convenor of BJP Mumbai unit's IT cell, as per her X bio.
Another right-wing social media influencer who tweets from the handle @MumbaichaDon, was also among the SM personalities present in the meeting with Sitharaman.
So thankful to FM .@nsitharaman Ji for a fantastic interaction for full 1.5 hrs on #Budget2024 & Bharat's Economy. Many doubts cleared. More energy instated. Many ideas discussed. Thank you, Mam for being so receptive to suggestions & feedback. pic.twitter.com/8x3ZxcGft2— BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) July 27, 2024
"Social Media was trolling Nirmala Sitharaman really bad for high taxes. So instead of correcting high taxes, Nirmala Sitharaman decides to meet RW influencers for her image correction," wrote a user on the social media platform.
When the whole country, Including several Right wing accounts started blaming Nirmala Sitaraman after the recent budget, Right Wing influencers were called upon to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman. You'll now see a narrative on social media on how good the budget is. 😏 pic.twitter.com/oMoAB53cXe— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 28, 2024
Social Media was trolling Nirmala Sitharaman really bad for high taxes.— Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) July 28, 2024
So instead of correcting high taxes, Nirmala Sitharaman decides to meet RW influencers for her image correction.
Priorities. pic.twitter.com/BcyacjMfX6
The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 faced severe criticism.
The Opposition called it a 'kursi bachao budget' driven by political compulsions and claimed that it ignored opposition-ruled states in a bid to appease BJP's allies, mainly mainly the TDP and JD(U).
Industry players, however said that the budget will promote inclusive growth and provide resilience in the economy.
