Nirmala Sitharaman meets social media influencers to discuss Union Budget; netizens call it 'image correction'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called social media influencers from across Instagram, YouTube, and X to discuss their concerns regarding the Union Budget on July 28.

"Truly privileged to meet Hon FM @nsitharaman ji along with top SM influencers across Bharat, across platforms (Instagram, YouTube, X, etc) where she patiently heard our concerns, our suggestions & answered them frankly," Pallavi C T shared in a post o platform X.