No fixed target, govt will go for calibrated divestment: Official

New Delhi: The government has not fixed any disinvestment target for the financial year 2024-25 and the strategy will be to sell its stake in the public sector undertakings in a calibrated manner, top official said after presentation of the interim budget on Thursday.

“We have not kept any fixed target for disinvestment,” said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management.

Addressing a post budget press conference along with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other top officials, Pandey said the disinvestments would be done in a calibrated manner.

In the current financial year till January 31, the central government has raised Rs 12,504.32 crore through selling stakes in different public sector entities, as per information available on the website of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management. This is less than one-fourth of the full-year budgetary target of Rs 51,000 crore.