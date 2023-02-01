Outlay for Railways at Rs 2.4 lakh crore, highest since FY14: FM Sitharaman in Budget 2023

The Finance Minister on Wednesday, in the Union Budget 2023, announced a capital outlay of Rs 2.4 lakh crore for the Indian Railways for the 2023-2024 financial year, the highest ever since FY14. This is a nine-time increase in the outlay, Sitharaman announced in the Parliament.
