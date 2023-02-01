Outlay for Railways at Rs 2.4 lakh crore, highest since FY14: FM Sitharaman in Budget 2023

At Rs 2.4L cr, Railways gets highest outlay since FY14

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2023, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 11:57 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The Finance Minister on Wednesday, in the Union Budget 2023, announced a capital outlay of Rs 2.4 lakh crore for the Indian Railways for the 2023-2024 financial year, the highest ever since FY14. This is a nine-time increase in the outlay, Sitharaman announced in the Parliament.

Union Budget 2023
Indian Railways

