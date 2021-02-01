BUDGET 2021
Key takeaways from Sitharaman's Budget speech Union Budget: Rs 4.78 lakh crore allocated for defence Poll-bound states get focus in FM's Budget Speech Budget 2021 Live: First paperless Budget sold almost every sector, Mamata hits out at Modi govt Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro
Poll-bound states get focus in FM's Budget Speech

Poll-bound states get special focus in FM's Budget Speech; Rs 2.27 lakh crore infra projects for TN, WB, Kerala, Assam

Sithraman in her speech specifically announced Rs 2.27 lakh highway projects for four states - Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Kerala

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2021, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 16:25 ist

From Rs 1.03 lakh crore highway projects for Tamil Nadu to Rs 65,000 crore works for Kerala - four poll-bound states found special mention in the Budget speech of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

Tabling the Budget 2021-22 in Parliament, Sithraman in her speech specifically announced Rs 2.27 lakh highway projects for four states - Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Kerala amid approaching assembly elections.

Get live updates on Union Budget 2021 here

"To further augment road infrastructure, more economic corridors are also being planned," and these include "3,500 km of national highway works in the state of Tamil Nadu at an investment of Rs 1.03 lakh crore", she said.

The projects in Tamil Nadu comprise Madurai-Kollam corridor and Chittoor-Thatchur corridor for which construction will start next year.

Announcing 1,100 km of national highway works in Kerala at an investment of Rs 65,000 crore, she said these include 600 km section of Mumbai-Kanyakumari corridor in Kerala.

The finance minister also announced 675 km of highway works in West Bengal at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore including up-gradation of existing road-Kolkata–Siliguri.

About Assam, she said national highway works of around Rs 19,000 crore are currently in progress.

Read More Union Budget: Rs 4.78 lakh crore allocated for defence

"Further works of more than Rs 34,000 crore covering more than 1300 kms of national highways will be undertaken in the state in the coming three years," she said.

In addition, she proposed a "multipurpose seaweed park to be established in Tamil Nadu" terming seaweed farming as an emerging sector with the potential to transform the lives of coastal communities and generate large scale employment and additional incomes.

Also for the welfare of tea workers in Assam and West Bengal, she announced providing Rs 1,000 crore.

Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman compares India's win at Gabba with country's unsuppressed thirst to succeed

"I propose to provide Rs 1,000 crore for the welfare of tea workers especially women and their children in Assam and West Bengal. A special scheme will be devised for the same," Sitharaman said.

Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari said with economic corridors, including in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam, road projects will be strengthened.

Also Read | Budget pushes health, infra spends; no change in personal income tax slabs; no Covid-19 cess

More than 13,000 km length of roads, at a cost of Rs 3.3 lakh crore, has already been awarded under the Rs 5.35 lakh crore Bharatmala Pariyojana project, of which 3,800 kms have been constructed in the country.

"By March 2022, we would be awarding another 8,500 kms and complete an additional 11,000 kms of national highway corridors," the minister said in her speech. 

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget 2021
Kerala
Tamil Nadu
Assam
West Bengal
infrastructure

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 