Union Budget 2021: Here's the Rabindranath Tagore quote that Nirmala Sitharaman used in her speech

Nirmala Sitharaman at the start of her Budget speech quoted legendary poet Rabindranath Tagore. She quoted him emphasising India's continuing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Follow DH's coverage on Union Budget 2021 here

Here's the quote:

"Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark." -Rabindranath Tagore

Follow live updates on Union Budget 2021 here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the preparation of this year's Budget was under a circumstance like never before. She lauded the government's Covid-19 response and said, "The risk of not having a lockdown was a too big a risk".