Budget 2021 Live: Capital expenditure for FY22 pegged at Rs 5.54 lakh crore; healthcare gets Rs 2.23 lakh crore boost
Here's who Sitharaman quoted in her Budget speech

Union Budget 2021: Here's the Rabindranath Tagore quote that Nirmala Sitharaman used in her speech

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2021, 08:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 11:25 ist
Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: AFP Photo

Nirmala Sitharaman at the start of her Budget speech quoted legendary poet Rabindranath Tagore. She quoted him emphasising India's continuing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here's the quote:

"Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark." -Rabindranath Tagore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the preparation of this year's Budget was under a circumstance like never before. She lauded the government's Covid-19 response and said, "The risk of not having a lockdown was a too big a risk".

