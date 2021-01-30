Technologies for world-class education ecosystem

Union Budget 2021 | Using tech for world-class education ecosystem will improve quality of talent

DH Contributor
  • Jan 30 2021, 08:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 08:56 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

The world is experiencing unprecedented times and global GDP and employment rate is at an all-time low. India is also at the cusp of systemic transformation in the economy. Newer trends and emerging technologies such as AI, ML, Internet of Things (IoT), data science, and analytics are creating undercurrents of the new paradigm.

Constant cost pressures, productivity enhancement opportunities and quest for advancement has led to companies adopting AI at scale. Even governments are leveraging AI for e-governance and creating better transparency.

Even when the employability is at all-time low, there are immense job opportunities in the emerging technologies. Globally, around 40% of jobs in AI are lying vacant due to non-availability of skilled manpower. There is a need to use low code/no-code tools and usage of AI to make learning easy, intuitive, and personalized.

The introduction of such technologies to create a world-class education ecosystem in the country will definitely improve the quality of talent that joins the workforce.

Education and skill development will lead us out of the current pandemic. There are numerous disruptions that the education system of the country had to face in 2020, and it has affected the overall learning and development process of the students.

The government should make stronger efforts to incorporate AI, ML and Data Science training sessions at the grassroots level and build capacities and acumen for new-age tech domains in educational institutions.

Doing so will empower the masses with the required knowledge, innovation and competencies to navigate the AI-driven world of tomorrow.

IT
Education
Union Budget 2021
Union Budget

