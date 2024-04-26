Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Hopeful of good voter turnout in Jammu's Reasi, says DEO as he joins early voters

Reasi/Jammu: Reasi District Election Officer (DEO) Vishesh Paul Mahajan on Friday joined early voters to exercise his democratic right as polling began in Jammu Lok Sabha constituency in the second phase.

The DEO said queues have started forming outside polling stations and he is hopeful of a good voter turnout in the district.

Mahajan, who hails from the Bahu area of Jammu, cast his vote at a pink booth at Government Higher Secondary School in the district headquarters immediately after the voting started at 7 am.

Reasi district is part of Jammu parliamentary constituency with more than 17.81 lakh voters eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 22 candidates.

Incumbent MP Jugal Kishore Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing a third straight term in the Lower House of Parliament after he won the seat in the 2014 and 2019 elections. His main contender is Congress candidate and former minister Raman Bhalla.

The polling will continue till 6 pm.