FM steps up FY23 capex by 35.4% to Rs 7.50 lakh cr

Union Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman steps up FY23 capex by 35.4% to Rs 7.50 lakh crore

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2022, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 12:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In the Union Budget 2022, FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to step up capital expenditure outlay by 35.4 per cent to Rs 7.50 lakh crore in FY23. 

"The economy has shown strong resilience against pandemic impact. The virtuous cycle of investment requires public investment to with private. Public investment must continue to take the lead in 2022-23," Sitharaman said. 

More to follow...

 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

 

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Union Budget 2022
Nirmala Sitharaman
Economy
Business News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Survey pegs growth, with conditions attached

DH Toon | Survey pegs growth, with conditions attached

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

Sreejesh bags World Games Athlete of the Year Award

Sreejesh bags World Games Athlete of the Year Award

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Can UN do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine?

Can UN do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine?

How India's disinvestment policy has evolved

How India's disinvestment policy has evolved

 