Union Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman steps up FY23 capex by 35.4% to Rs 7.50 lakh crore

In the Union Budget 2022, FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to step up capital expenditure outlay by 35.4 per cent to Rs 7.50 lakh crore in FY23.

"The economy has shown strong resilience against pandemic impact. The virtuous cycle of investment requires public investment to with private. Public investment must continue to take the lead in 2022-23," Sitharaman said.

More to follow...

