Union Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman steps up FY23 capex by 35.4% to Rs 7.50 lakh crore

In the Union Budget 2022, FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to step up capital expenditure outlay by 35.4 per cent to Rs 7.50 lakh crore in FY23.
"The economy has shown strong resilience against pandemic impact. The virtuous cycle of investment requires public investment to with private. Public investment must continue to take the lead in 2022-23," Sitharaman said.
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Survey pegs growth, with conditions attached
In Pics | Richest political parties in India
What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?
Sreejesh bags World Games Athlete of the Year Award
New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection
Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election
Can UN do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine?
How India's disinvestment policy has evolved