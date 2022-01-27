Union Budget 2022: What the startups expect

With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present the Modi government's eighth Budget on February 1, track this blog to know what the startups are expecting this year. Stay tuned for updates.
17:20
Union Budget: Indian startups seek friendly policies, tax incentives
To further aid small businesses and empower entrepreneurs, the Union Budget 2022-23 should introduce additional startup-friendly policies and tax relaxations to enable spending on innovation, ease-of-doing-business and reducing compliance costs, a slew of homegrown startups said.
New reforms, policy assistance and support mechanisms for establishing a focused approach in solving unmet financial needs through technology will significantly benefit the economy, they stressed.
Hello readers and welcome to sector-wise coverage of Union Budget 2022. With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present the Modi government's eighth Budget on February 1, track this blog to know what the startups are expecting this year. Stay tuned for updates.