Union Budget 2023 | What agriculture sector expects from the Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present the last full budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government in Parliament on February 1. Here's what experts, industry insiders are expecting from this year's Budget. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates!
Technology interventions can act as critical drivers to propel growth, farm efficiency, and improve production efficiency at scale: Dhruv Sawhney, COO & Business Head, nurture.farm
"More than 50% of the population in India depends on agriculture for their livelihoods. Agriculture is also the 3rd most significant contributor to our GDP and will always attract attention in the union budget. However, unlike previous years, we are moving into 2023-24 with a cautious & uncertain outlook owing to challenges like a looming recession, the Russia-Ukraine war, threats of climate change, falling export numbers, global inflation in crude, edible oil, and wheat prices. A separate budget allocation to improve crop production efficiency and enhancement of the supply chain can improve benefits to the farmers.
Technology interventions, mechanisation, GIS, IoT, AI/ML, Big Data, Blockchain, Drones etc., can act as critical drivers to propel growth, farm efficiency, and improve production efficiency at scale. The government can expand the existing measures like Digital Agriculture Mission (2021-2025) to include these technological interventions that help deliver market & mandi prices, supply chain visibility, food security etc.
Furthermore, the government should support the creation of an open ag ecosystem that acts as a public data library wherein all parties can share & access information & insights around soil wellness, pests and diseases etc to help fasttrack the change. The government can look to promote &and open opportunities for PPP (Public Private Partnerships) to improve accessibility and truly bring in digitisation at grassroots level. "
No more illogical cuts; allocate more for biodiversity conservation: Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change
Last month, India along with 195 countries agreed upon the ‘Kunming-Montreal Global biodiversity framework’ (GBF), a guide for countries to arrest and reverse biodiversity loss, and set a target to conserve 30 percent of the world’s land and oceans by 2030 — widely referred to as the ‘30×30’ target.
“India can comfortably achieve the target of 30×30 by 2030,” as “almost 27% of the country’s geographical area is already subject to some kind of conservation measure”, said Bhupender Yadav,Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.
Read more
Govt should hike assistance under PM-KISAN, give tax sops for agritech startups: Industry
The government should in this year's Budget enhance cash assistance given to farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme from the current Rs 6,000 per year for purchase of crop inputs, provide tax incentives to agritech startups and cut import duties on agrochemicals, according to industry experts.
Read more