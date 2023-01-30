Union Budget 2023 | What healthcare experts expect from the Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present the last full budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government in Parliament on February 1. Here's what experts, industry insiders are expecting from this year's Budget. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates!
Govt should think of investment in healthcare as investment in human capital: Siddhartha Nihalani, Co-founder, Practo
“The country needs higher allocation to the health sector to ensure improved accessibility of quality healthcare in the country. The government should think of investment in healthcare as investment in human capital, because a healthy nation can ultimately impact the economy of the nation. The sector also needs policies and incentives that encourage innovation in digital healthcare and promote partnerships between private and public sectors. While Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has several elements aimed at transforming healthcare in the country, investments need to be made to further push adoption and also to encourage private players to participate with clearly defined delivery models,” saysSiddhartha Nihalani, Co-founder, Practo.
Fvaourable policymaking for medical device industry needed, says Healthium Medtech CEO Anish Bafna
The medical device industry is highly capital intensive, hence requires the constant intercession of the government to encourage manufacturing and production, both in scale and quality. As we gear up for the Union Budget of 2023-24 with the spirit of self-reliance, the industry demands favourable policymaking in line with the current inflationary challenges. Reduction of custom duties on raw material, removal of the additional 5 percent health cess and increasing export incentives under Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products Scheme (RoDTEP) remains critical for trade margin rationalization. Relooking at the tax and tariff structures on medical device imports would go a long way to provide some leeway for the industry to flourish and consequently boost the domestic R&D ecosystem.
For the medtech sector to grow holistically, the compliance burden needs to be brought down collectively to make the environment conducive for business. The ease of application and registration procedures, supervisory regimes, credit structures, transparency in pricing, taxes and cross border trade will encourage local manufacturing, R&D and address the concerns in our supply chains. Strategic investments and partnerships with commissioned Medtech Parks and their readiness for national and international companies should be able to push the needle in the positive direction. The Union Budget of 2023-24 needs to outline industry supportive policies, simplified protocols, and simple GST norms to aid the overall development of the medtech sector, saysAnish Bafna, CEO & MD, Healthium Medtech
Govt must focus on healthcare innovation by supporting startups: Founder and CEO of Mykare Health
"Healthcare providers have embraced technology with virtual consultations, new age asset light models, wearable technology, and many more innovations that aid smooth delivery of healthcare. Government must focus on healthcare innovation by supporting startups. We are hopeful and looking forward to tax benefits including GST exemption for New Age Asset Light HealthTech Startups; allowing startups to collaborate with Govt Insurance, Govt Doctors and Govt Hospitals; tax benefits to HNIs investing in startups; smooth process of foreign payment collection for Indian healthcare startups and incentivizing companies promoting Health in India Project”, says Mr Senu Sam, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mykare Health